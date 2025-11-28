Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Relationship Timeline: Quiet Beginnings, Stadium Proposal, Postponed Wedding

Smriti Mandhana, star of the Indian women’s cricket team, and Palash Muchhal, a composer and a film director, are reported to have started dating around 2019. They kept things low‑key at first, appearing occasionally at private gatherings or in group photos rather than making an official announcement. Friends and industry insiders gradually began to acknowledge them as a couple, but both preferred to focus publicly on their professional achievements.Going public and social‑media hints Over time, fans noticed more frequent interactions between them on social media: like: birthday posts, supportive comments about each other’s projects, and candid photos from celebrations. These posts, combined with sightings at events, made it clear that the relationship was serious even though they did not give detailed interviews about it.

For a long period, their bond was described as a “quiet” or “private” romance compared with the high‑profile nature of Smriti’s cricket career.The stadium proposal A turning point was a proposal reported to have taken place in a cricket‑stadium setting, chosen because of Smriti’s deep connection with the sport. Palash is said to have planned a cinematic, carefully choreographed moment, turning a place associated with runs and records into the stage for a personal milestone. Photos and short clips from that occasion circulated widely online, and many fans called it a “dream proposal” that suited a leading figure of Indian cricket.

Wedding plans and postponed for the following proposal, there were strong expectations that the couple would marry soon. Reports suggested that families were involved in the planning and that a wedding window had been discussed. However, the ceremony has been postponed, with busy professional schedules frequently cited as a practical reason: Smriti’s commitments span international cricket, domestic leagues, and franchise tournaments, while Palash continues to work on films and music projects.

No revised wedding date has been confirmed publicly, which is why the article frames the story as ending, for now, with a postponed wedding.Present situation navigating the realities of two demanding careers. They have not shared detailed personal statements about the postponement, likely to maintain privacy with the information.

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham an intern at Deccan Chronicle.