Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Set to tie The Knot Soon

Smriti Mandhana is set to marry music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal in November 2025, with celebrations reportedly beginning on November 20 in her hometown of Sangli, Maharashtra. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from either the couple or their families.

Smriti Mandhana is currently representing Team India in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and is in good form, consistently scoring runs.



She has been dating Palash since 2019, but the two made their relationship public only last year. Meanwhile, Palash is busy with several film projects.

