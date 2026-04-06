Small Screen Actress Subashini Dies By Suicide, Investigation Underway

Hyderabad: Actress Subashini, known for her role in the popular Tamil TV serial ‘Kayal’ died by suicide in her apartment in Chennai due to domestic issues, police said on Monday. The actress, of Sri Lankan origin, was residing in an apartment in Iyyappanthangal and the incident was reported to have taken place on Sunday night.

Reports said Subashini may have been in distress prior to this incident due to alleged differences with her husband. The couple reportedly had argued over a video call on Sunday before the suicide.

Subashini’s photos with her husband Bibin surfaced on the internet. Apart from ‘Kayal’, Subhashini had acted in films such as ‘Ellaam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan’ (2023) and ‘Web’ (2023).