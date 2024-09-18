Small films make big noise, novel ideas flourish in Tollywood

With the latest release small-budget film "Mathu Vadalara 2' drawing good weekend collections of Rs 10 crore gross and still counting, it looks like a season of thematic movies in Tollywood. The two other content-driven movies with refreshing stories and casting that spun box office magic were "Committee Kurrollu" and "Aay" which revived confidence in non-star movies. "You should take gross collections for small films because they reflect the actual footfalls at theatres and raise hope for such novel ideas. These three films would have garnered over Rs 35 crores combined gross and still counting. Such figures would give confidence to young directors and actors to dish out themes on par with Malayalam cinema," says producer Lagadapati Sridhar who claims that the time is good for brimming talent. " These films' massive success also displed the wrong notion that only big stars would draw in crowds and make a big point,' adds Sridhar

He believes that the success of new-age cinema will change the game in Tollywood and push producers to bet money on novel themes over making cliched movies. "I think "Committee Kurrollu" was a complete emotional package touching on friendship, and caste reservations besides local politics. Similarly, "Aay" was also a heart-wrenching film that revolves around caste discrimination in smaller towns and it's quite relatable too. However, "Mathu Vadalara 2" was designed as a comic caper and meant to tickle the laughing bones of the viewers. It has a lot of energy but skipped a few logics. Audiences who were craving some fun, rushed to theatres," he points out.

However, he gives some credit to veteran producers like Allu Arvind and Nagababu who guided the young team of their respective films. "I am glad that they are still able to judge novel plots and support them to the hilt. Mythri Movies also delivered a laugh riot and showed that are game for new age cinema," he concludes.