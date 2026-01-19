SJ Suryah Hails Pawan Kalyan's Martial Arts Honour

Noted Tamil director S J Suryah who made blockbuster film "Kushi' with Pawan Kalyan took to X today and hailed actor turned politician. He wrote 'A rare honour recognising the lifelong commitment of Sri. @PawanKalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, excellence in martial arts. May the path ahead be blessed with strength, purpose, and continued success."



Few days ago, Pawan Kalyan has achieved a rare and special honour in the field of martial arts. He has been officially inducted into Kenjutsu, an ancient Japanese sword fighting art, gaining international recognition for his long dedication and discipline.



The OG star is widely known as an actor and a politician. He has worked in many areas of cinema and is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Along with films and politics, martial arts has been an important part of his life.



His lifelong effort has now been recognised globally. He received official entry into Kenjutsu, which is considered a rare honour. He was also awarded the Fifth Dan by the respected Japanese organisation Sogo Budo Kanri Kai.



In another special achievement, he became the first Telugu person to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under Soke Muramatsu Sensei, an honour rarely given outside Japan. He was also honoured with the title Tiger of Martial Arts by the Golden Dragons organisation.

