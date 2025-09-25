Sixers Cast Join MX Player’s Rise and Fall for Cricket Challenge and Spicy Q&A

Mumbai:The Rise and Fall Tower turned into a mini cricket carnival when Shivankit Singh Parihar, Karishma Singh, and Badri Chavan, the cast of Sixers, dropped in to meet the contestants and speak about the latest season of the franchise. As the current set of Rulers and Workers shared stories from their childhood cricket days in the gully, mohalla, and school, the nostalgia felt real. Aarush Bhola humorously confessed, “Log family reason k waja se ni khel paate, mai apne skills k waja se nai khel paya,” while Anaya shared her achievements in cricket, playing at the under-19 and under-23 levels.



The fun continued with a cheeky Q/A session. When asked about the 12th man of the house, “Jo kaam ni kar raha bas baitha hai?” Arjun said, “Aarush is the 12th man as ye maximum sota ha, par ye 12th man jab pitch pe ata ha tab ache se khelta bhi hai.” Meanwhile, Badri wittily asked Dhanashree, “Kahi aap hi toh nahi hai 12th man?” In another moment, when the cast asked Aditya Narayan who he would run out, he playfully pointed at Arbaaz, who replied, “Mujhe nai lagta maine zindegi me ksisi ko run out karwaya hai,” and added, “Mai ya toh bahar maarne ki sochta hu, ya fir ball ko bahar nikalne ki sochta hu.” Later, Kiku jokingly labeled Arbaaz as the “googli player”, teasing, “Kabhi kabar kar kuch aur jaate hai, samjhaate kuch aur hai.”

The cricket fun wasn’t over yet as the cast then headed to the basement to meet the Workers and introduced the “Rise and Fall Box Cricket Challenge.” The contestants were divided into two teams of four — Team Aarush and Team Bali, playing a 4-over match. Karishma was appointed the umpire, while Aditya and Kiku took the commentator roles.

With a twist in the game, every time the ball hit a Ruler’s photo, the team would earn 10 bonus runs — the excitement soared.

Team Aarush faced a tough start with Arbaaz getting run out on the first ball. The match turned into a hilarious and engaging spectacle with witty commentary and playful competition. As Team Aarush struggled badly, the umpire humorously requested, “2 ya 3 run toh banane do taki maza toh aye.” Team Aarush ended up losing terribly, while Team Bali clinched the hamper. Aarush joked, “Ye umpire biki hui thi,” while Anaya and Akriti were awarded Worker of the Match. The energizing meet-up then wrapped up with glimpses of Sixers Season 2. In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Arbaz Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Bali, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, and Aditya Narayan hold the throne as Rulers.

Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.