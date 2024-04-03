Six Horror Films Releasing This Year that will Give Viewers Sleepless Nights
Horror films tie back to the origin of cinema and still remain amongst the most anticipated genres by viewers across the globe. The terrifying plot and frightful sequences keep audiences on the edge of their seats as the story unfolds. As we foray into the second quarter of the year, the excitement level of fans is only set to elevate with a dynamic slate of spooky releases. From ‘The First Omen’ releasing this Friday to ‘Minus One’, here are six films releasing this year that you should definitely watch on the silver screen.
The First Omen (20th Century Studios): English
This prequel to the classic horror film The Omen is sure to be a highlight for fans. The chilling story follows a young American woman in Rome who stumbles upon a terrifying conspiracy surrounding the birth of the Antichrist. Damien is back, and with a whole new origin story to send shivers down your spine.The First Omen opens in Indian theatres on April 5.
Minus One: Kannada
The upcoming Kannada horror thriller promises a gripping tale of the village of Rudrapura which is possessed with supernatural powers that haunts the villagers. The film will transport the viewers at the centre of a paranormal investigation hunting down the origin of evil forces at play. The film will be released in theatres this year.
Aranmarai 4: Tamil
Amidst the horror-fest of this year, this Tamil horror-comedy film is set to run shivers down your spine while tickling the funny bone. Set against the backdrop of supernatural occurrences in a family's attempt to sell their ancestral palace, the film will sport a star-studded cast, which will make you want to watch the horror-com right away! Aranmanai 4 is set to release in theatres around April and May.
Pisasu 2: TamilLegendary actor-director duo Mysskin and Vijay Sethupathi are set to collaborate in the highly anticipated horror-thriller film ‘Pisasu 2’. The riveting sequel to the 2014 Tamil film ‘Pisasu’ is finally expected to be released this year.
L: Malayalam
This Malayalam horror film will follow an accomplished Inspector general Renuka who investigates the suspicious deaths of pregnant women in Kerala. Suspecting a similar pattern of cases in Hungary and other European countries in the 80’s, the fearless cop pursues a mysterious supernatural power. The film is set to release this month. L will release in theatres on April 5