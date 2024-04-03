Six Horror Films Releasing This Year that will Give Viewers Sleepless Nights

The First Omen (20th Century Studios): English

This prequel to the classic horror film The Omen is sure to be a highlight for fans. The chilling story follows a young American woman in Rome who stumbles upon a terrifying conspiracy surrounding the birth of the Antichrist. Damien is back, and with a whole new origin story to send shivers down your spine.The First Omen opens in Indian theatres on April 5.

Minus One: Kannada

The upcoming Kannada horror thriller promises a gripping tale of the village of Rudrapura which is possessed with supernatural powers that haunts the villagers. The film will transport the viewers at the centre of a paranormal investigation hunting down the origin of evil forces at play. The film will be released in theatres this year.

Aranmarai 4: Tamil

Amidst the horror-fest of this year, this Tamil horror-comedy film is set to run shivers down your spine while tickling the funny bone. Set against the backdrop of supernatural occurrences in a family's attempt to sell their ancestral palace, the film will sport a star-studded cast, which will make you want to watch the horror-com right away! Aranmanai 4 is set to release in theatres around April and May.

Pisasu 2: Tamil

Legendary actor-director duo Mysskin and Vijay Sethupathi are set to collaborate in the highly anticipated horror-thriller film ‘Pisasu 2’. The riveting sequel to the 2014 Tamil film ‘Pisasu’ is finally expected to be released this year.