Drummer Sivamani Part Of Dhurandhar 2 Background Music Score

Tirumala: Renowned percussionist Anandan Sivamani, celebrated for his electrifying rhythms, visited the holy temple of Tirumala in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday morning along with his family.

After the darshan, Sivamani spoke to the media, sharing that he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for facilitating the visit. In a surprise revelation, the Padma Shri Award winner announced his involvement in the upcoming Hindi film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh. He confirmed that he had completed his contribution to the film’s background score, which is composed by National Award-winning music producer Shashwat Sachdev. The soundtrack promises a dynamic blend of modern, high-energy tracks and is slated for release on March 19, 2026.

In another interesting note, Sivamani also shared exciting news about a grand musical concert which will be held in Tirupati on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year festival, to be held on March 19, 2026. He hinted at a surprise guest singer joining the ensemble, along with Mandolin player U Rajesh, and requested everyone to attend and be part of the celebration.