Sitaare Zameen Par Joins 100 Crore Club

Aamir Khan has once again struck box office gold with his latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, the year’s most loved film, which has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within just four days of its release.

The film, which opened to strong anticipation and positive word-of-mouth, earned ₹10.7 crore on Friday, followed by a sharp jump on Saturday with ₹19.90 crore. The momentum continued through Sunday with collections hitting ₹26.70 crore. Despite being a weekday, the film held steady on Monday with ₹8.5 crore, taking its Indian market total to ₹65.8 crore. In overseas markets, Sitaare Zameen Par added another ₹34.2 crore, bringing its global tally to a phenomenal ₹100 crore in just four days.



Aamir Khan Productions has proudly presented 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.



Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.

