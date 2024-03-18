5 High Voltage Action Movies Releasing in 2024

Seems like 2024 is the year of immense action, thrill and some larger than life films that shall be hitting the theatres soon. The year is packed with back to back big releases and audiences can certainly look forward to some heart thumping enthralling action movies that are all set to entertain audiences in 2024.

Singham Again:

The highly anticipated action thriller Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty has an excellent ensemble cast. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor shall be seen playing significant roles in this action entertainer that is set to hit theaters soon this year.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan fever has taken over the nation already. Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F & Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles the action packed movie is all set to release this Eid in theatres near you. The film has already been grabbing all the eyeballs for the correct reasons. Extensively shot in Jordan, Petra, Wadi Rum & Abu Dhabi the film promises some unforgettable action sequences and we are already excited for its release.

Baby John

Varun Dhawan starring Baby John is one of the highly anticipated action thriller movies of the year. Directed by Kalees that film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. The film is expected to showcase some of the jaw dropping action scenes that will give you the adrenaline rush and keep you on the edge of your seats.

Deva

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews Deva starring Shahid Kapoor & Pooja Hedge is a brilliant action drama that shall release in the later half of this year. The movie follows the story of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit & betrayal leading him down a thrilling & dangerous path. The film with an interesting story line will have some interesting action stunts and well we cant wait for the film to release soon.

Kill

Action film Kill is all scheduled to release on 5th July 2024 theatrically, with some on the edge od the seat storyline the movie stars debutante Lakshya along with Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat the film was premiered in Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in August 2023 . The film is touted to be one of the best action movies of the year.

Well, we are quite excited for an action-filled year and counting days for these movies to release soon for the audiences to flock to the theatres to have an experience of a lifetime.