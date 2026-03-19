Singer Mangli Issues Apology; Revised ‘KD: The Devil’ Song Coming Soon After Backlash

Singer Mangli has issued a public apology after her song Jaripey Naatho Pandaga Jaripey from the film KD: The Devil faced significant backlash for its lyrics and visuals. Taking to Instagram, she shared a formal note stating:



“Out of respect for public sentiment, the song has been removed from all platforms. I sincerely apologize to each and every one of you for this unintended mistake. It was never meant to hurt anyone's sentiments, and we truly regret the oversight.”



She further clarified that the song has been edited, writing, “The corrected version of the lyrics has now been updated, and the revised version of the song will be released this evening. We assure you that such a situation will not arise again.” She also expressed her gratitude to the film's makers and music director Arjun Janya for their support during the revision.



The apology follows a wave of criticism from the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Kangana Ranaut, and Armaan Malik, who slammed the track for its objectionable content. Additionally, a criminal complaint regarding the song was filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

