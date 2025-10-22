Singer Madhushree’s Song in Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvakam a Chartbuster

Renowned playback singer Madhushree, known for her melodious voice in Bollywood hits like “Kabhi Neem Neem, Kabhi Shehad Shehad” from Yuva and “Kaun Hai Woh” and “Kanha So Ja Zara” from Baahubali 2, has now made waves in the Malayalam film industry. Her recently released Hindi song “Tuk Tuk” from the Malayalam blockbuster film ‘Hridayapoorvakam’, starring superstar Mohanlal, has become a massive hit across platforms.

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the film features this grand wedding song — marking the first-ever Hindi song in a Malayalam film, which has caught the attention of audiences for its unique fusion and lavish picturization.



Expressing her joy, Madhushree said, “I received a call from the very talented music composer Justin Prabhakaran. When I heard the song, I was surprised to know it was in Hindi for a Malayalam movie. He explained that it was a situational song, and when I recorded it, it was truly a wonderful experience. The lyrics by Raj Shekhar are beautifully written, and when I saw the picturization, I was amazed. I thank the director for giving me this memorable opportunity.”



Music composer Justin Prabhakaran shared, “I composed a wedding song titled Tuk Tuk, written by Raj Shekhar. While creating it, I immediately felt that only Madhushree ji could bring the right emotion and sweetness to it. I’ve been a huge admirer of her voice, and she truly infused life into the song with her soulful rendition.”



Director Sathyan Anthikad added, “I sincerely thank Madhushree for lending her beautiful voice to this song. Her rendition turned it into a magical and unforgettable number.”



With Tuk Tuk now trending and receiving immense love from audiences, Madhushree has yet again proven her versatility — seamlessly bridging Bollywood’s melody with the soul of South Indian cinema.

