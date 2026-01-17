Singer B Praak Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, ₹10 Crore Demand

Chandigarh: An alleged member of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang has demanded Rs 10 crore from singer and music composer B Praak, and threatened to "bury him" if he does not pay the money in a week, according to Mohali police.

The threat message was received on Punjabi singer and B Praak's friend Dilnoor's phone. Dilnoor then lodged a complaint with the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police.