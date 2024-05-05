Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Lord Krishna story in Kalki 2898AD?
Legendary Telugu filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has reportedly shared part of his mythological script with the magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898AD’ makers. “Singeetham has readied a mythological story revolving around Lord Krishna and was planning to make it a big scale in Tollywood,” says a source who adds, “When the makers of ‘Kalki’ who are making a sci-fi thriller around Lord Krishna and also mention his last avatar ‘Kalki. They approached Singeetham, who readily agreed to share most of his script on the glory of Lord Krishna. Although there are reports that Singetham was sharing inputs and was a kind of mentor, he has given up his film for the sake of magnum opus ‘Kalki.”
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has gained expertise in mythological movies. First, he worked as associate director to ace director K V Reddy and was involved in the making of yesteryear mythological films like ‘Mayabazaar’ and ‘Sri Krisharjuna Yuddham’.
“Later, he made ‘Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam’ with Nandamuri Balakrishna besides tasting success with his folklore drama ‘Bhairava Dweepam’ and also scored success with comic-caper ‘Sommuokadithi Sokokadithi'. He is one of the most versatile Telugu filmmakers who made waves in Kollywood with blockbusters like ‘Apoorva Sahodarulu’ and ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ with ace actor Kamal Haasan. He showcased his immense command over cinema and was the first among multilingual filmmakers,” he points out.
Nonetheless, the much-awaited Prabhas starrer ‘Kalki 2898AD’ is set for release on June 27 and it remains to be seen how Lord Krishna has been adapted to the new-age entertainer.