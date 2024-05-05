Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Lord Krishna story in Kalki 2898AD?

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has gained expertise in mythological movies. First, he worked as associate director to ace director K V Reddy and was involved in the making of yesteryear mythological films like ‘Mayabazaar’ and ‘Sri Krisharjuna Yuddham’.

“Later, he made ‘Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam’ with Nandamuri Balakrishna besides tasting success with his folklore drama ‘Bhairava Dweepam’ and also scored success with comic-caper ‘Sommuokadithi Sokokadithi'. He is one of the most versatile Telugu filmmakers who made waves in Kollywood with blockbusters like ‘Apoorva Sahodarulu’ and ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ with ace actor Kamal Haasan. He showcased his immense command over cinema and was the first among multilingual filmmakers,” he points out.

Nonetheless, the much-awaited Prabhas starrer ‘Kalki 2898AD’ is set for release on June 27 and it remains to be seen how Lord Krishna has been adapted to the new-age entertainer.



