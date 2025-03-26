Salman's Sikandar Valued at Over Rs 10 Crore in AP, TG

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan faces a challenge as his upcoming film Sikandar is valued at ₹10 crore in the Telugu states. "The film is expected to have a strong release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with over 200 screens lined up," reveals a distributor. "Salman needs to prove his box office pull and reconnect with Telugu audiences, especially after his recent films didn’t make a significant impact."

Previously, Bollywood films were bought outright by Telugu distributors, but the trend has shifted. "Hindi films are no longer sold upfront in the Telugu market. Instead, they are released on a distribution basis, with collections shared between the distributor and producer as per a pre-agreed ratio," explains the distributor.

Salman’s recent films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, didn’t make a mark in Telugu states. However, his cameo in Godfather with Chiranjeevi reaffirmed his popularity. "He still has a strong fan base, but a blockbuster is essential to reclaim his stardom in the region," adds the distributor.