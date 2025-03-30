Sikandar’ opens to mixed reviews

Salman Khan’s much-awaited Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, has opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Several fans of the actor thronged the popular Gaitey And Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai, with garlands in their hands, hailing the return of Bhai, as the actor is popularly called.



Salman Khan who has delivered hits of remakes of popular Southern films such as Tere Naam, Wanted and Bodyguard, had said he had been impressed with the director’s vision. AR Murugadoss had stated recently that when one worked with stars like Salman, stardom takes precedence over the script.

“While mounting a film like this it is important to cater to their fanbase,” he had said.

The fans seemed pleased, praising the actor’s entry and calling it a paisa vasool and mass entertainer. However, film critics and other movie-goers had a different opinion altogether.

Let’s Cinema, a popular movie site, called the film a dull action drama. Taking to X they wrote, “lifeless story which fails to engage, a poor background score, except for a few good action stunts.” Another netizen questioned if it was time to question the filmmaking styles of once-popular directors. “Like Shankar, AR Murugadoss joins the list of legends who have become outdated with their styles.”

Another user took to X saying, “Like what Shankar did with Indian and Game Changer, Murgadoss too chose to direct two movies simultaneously, ruining both.”

Exhibitors say a lot depends on how it holds through the next few days, and more than reviews it’s the audience’ word of mouth which is imperative for the success of a film like this.

“The film has had an encouraging booking of approximately `6.92 crore from ticket sales across India on its first day. With films such as these reactions are always mixed. But a lot depends on the film’s performance over the next few days, and whether the popular reactions are positive,” says an exhibitor in Mumbai.