Sidharth Malhotra Reflects on Fatherhood, Kiara Advani’s Strength During Pregnancy

At the We The Women Asia event, Sidharth Malhotra candidly shared his journey into fatherhood, highlighting his admiration for wife Kiara Advani and her remarkable strength during pregnancy and motherhood. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah — a Hebrew name meaning “Princess of God” — in July 2025.

Sidharth, known for his charming Bollywood roles, described fatherhood as an eye-opening experience. “I have never lost so many arguments to someone who can't speak!” he joked, reflecting both the humorous and humbling aspects of parenting.

He praised Kiara as the “true superhero” of their family, commending her grace and resilience in managing the physical and emotional challenges of pregnancy while balancing work and personal life. “The way she has embraced these changes with so much poise is something I have always admired,” he said.

Reflecting on childbirth and motherhood, Sidharth remarked, “Women really show the kind of courage men often talk about,” underscoring his deep respect for Kiara’s strength and resilience. Fatherhood has given him new insights into parenting and the emotional depth it entails. “It’s a new world, a new experience. Every day with Saraayah is an adventure,” he added, radiating pride and joy.

The couple’s daughter, Saraayah, has brought a renewed sense of love, purpose, and reflection into their lives. Sidharth’s journey as a new father has deepened his respect for women and strengthened the bond he shares with Kiara, making this new chapter a transformative experience for the family.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College