Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada Promises a Stylish Love Triangle

Actor Siddu Jonnalagadda’s highly anticipated coming-of-age musical romantic entertainer Telusu Kada is gearing up for release on October 17.

Directed by stylist-turned-filmmaker Neeraja Kona in her debut and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film has already generated strong buzz, with the first single Mallika Gandha topping music charts.

The newly released teaser strongly hints at a triangular love story, with Siddhu’s character navigating complicated relationships with Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty. The tagline “Love U2” reinforces this premise, while the visuals shift between moments of romance, joy, conflict, and heartbreak.

Neeraja Kona handles the subject with surprising maturity for a debutante, balancing fun and drama without losing the fine line between love and lust.



Siddhu appears in a stylish new avatar, more mature than his DJ Tillu persona. Raashii Khanna impresses with a range of looks from traditional to glamorous, while Srinidhi Shetty exudes charm and liveliness. Both share romantic screen space with Siddhu. Viva Harsha adds humor as his best friend.



Overall, the teaser is well-cut, intriguing, and sets the stage for a youthful, emotional romantic drama with a fresh take on love triangles.

