Siddu Jonnalagadda Returns ₹4 Crore After Jack Flop

In a rare and commendable move, actor Siddu Jonnalagadda has reportedly returned ₹4 crore—half of his remuneration—to the producers of his recent box office failure, ‘Jack’. The film, produced by Bogavalli Prasad and directed by Bhaskar, failed to meet expectations despite high hopes riding on Siddu’s recent success streak with ‘DJ Tillu’ and ‘Tillu Square’.



“Siddu voluntarily returned ₹4 crore to support the producers who suffered losses,” a source revealed, highlighting the actor’s integrity and understanding of the financial dynamics of the film industry.



This gesture is being hailed as a much-needed precedent in an industry where producers often shoulder the entire risk while stars continue to draw hefty fees. “When a film flops, producers lose everything—while actors and technicians continue to earn, build homes, and buy cars,” said a veteran producer. “If top stars earning ₹40 to ₹80 crore per film returned even half their fees when a film fails, it would help sustain producers. Siddu has shown the way forward.”



Up next, Siddu is gearing up for his new romantic entertainer ‘Telugu Kadha’, directed by debutante Neeraja Kona. He will be seen romancing Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty in this much-awaited film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 17.