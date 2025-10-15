Siddhu’s ‘Telusu Kada’ Has to Recover Rs 13 Crore in Telugu States

A distributor claims that the business prospects of young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda have taken a hit after the debacle of Jack, leading to modest trade figures for his upcoming film Telusu Kada. “The film has reportedly been sold for around Rs 13 crore across the Telugu states,” he says, adding, “After Jack’s underwhelming run, distributors have exercised caution. Siddhu needs to bounce back quickly as his market is gradually slipping.”

Not long ago, Siddhu was riding high on the success of his blockbuster Tillu Square, which had an impressive pre-release business of Rs 22 crore in the Telugu states — with Rs 8 crore from Nizam, Rs 11 crore from Andhra, and Rs 3 crore from Ceded regions. The film went on to gross around Rs 50 crore, leaving handsome profits for distributors and solidifying Siddhu’s status as a bankable star.



However, his subsequent outing Jack opened poorly and wrapped up with just about Rs 8 crore share in Telugu states, denting his momentum.



Touted to be a romantic comedy, Telusu Kada now has the crucial task of striking a chord with both masses and youth to revive Siddhu’s box-office form. “The Diwali holiday season could prove advantageous if the film manages good word of mouth,” concludes the distributor.