Siddhu Jonnalagadda Banks on Telusu Kada After a Dud Like Jack

Young sensation Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who shot to fame with the DJ Tillu franchise, is now pinning high hopes on his upcoming romantic comedy Telusu Kada after the disappointing run of his last outing, Jack.



“Jack failed to get decent openings, raising doubts about Siddhu’s crowd-pulling strength,” says a distributor who reportedly incurred a loss of ₹6 crore on the film. “Siddhu became a star overnight with DJ Tillu, which collected over ₹20 crore, and Tillu Square went on to gross ₹45 crore in the Telugu states. But Jack, where he played a civilian tracking down terrorists without being part of RAW, failed miserably,” he adds.



In a recent chat with actor Ravi Teja, Siddhu admitted that although Jack had a unique premise, it faltered in execution. Ravi Teja concurred, saying, “It’s true that some stories sound great on paper but fail to connect with audiences once they hit the screens. It’s always tough to judge.”



Now, Siddhu is betting big on Telusu Kada, directed by Neeraja Kona. The film is said to be a breezy romantic entertainer with wide appeal. “Romantic comedies are a safe bet with Telugu audiences, and Telusu Kada has the potential to strike a chord with the masses,” notes a trade source.



Interestingly, Siddhu, who earlier charmed fans with his flamboyant avatar in DJ Tillu, has toned down his on-screen persona for this film, playing a relatable boy-next-door character. “If his subdued image doesn’t resonate with audiences, he might return to the quirky Tillu zone again,” the distributor concludes.