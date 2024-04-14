Siddhu Jonnalagada has a jumbo creative team?

New sensation Siddhu Jonnalagadda who is basking in the success of ‘Tillu Square’ reportedly has a 15-member team to work with him for screenplay and dialogues. “He has a jumbo team to discuss creative ideas and help him in executing those ideas,” says a producer. He claims that Siddhu who rose to fame with ‘DJ Tillu’ has been gradually shoring up his team to deliver one blockbuster after another. “His team members think of various dialogue options, scene design and character reaction in a particular scene and try to shoot the best option which is paying dividends for him.’



He is hailed as a multi-talented actor who has great flair for comedy and carries a nice attitude which is more often down=to-earth than over the top which is quite relatable to the young audience. “His funny banter with his father and mother won good appreciation besides his potshots at his lovers in the film and his helpless state when they trap into unusual situations which he is unable to cope with. The laughter evoked thereafter is due to the effort of Siddhu and his team,” he points out.

With two resounding hits, Siddhu is on the verge of a hat trick and would like to work with a director who understands his style of work and also his team. “Any director has to take Siddhu and team into confidence to deliver better movies since they are adept in dishing out a plot, engaging narrative besides comic punchlines,” he concludes.