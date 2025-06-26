Siddharth Wows Fans with Singing Performance at Wembley Arena

Actor Siddharth, known for his memorable roles in Telugu hits like Bommarillu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, and Oh My Friend, recently stepped into the spotlight in a new avatar — as a singer.



The multi-talented actor performed live at composer Santhosh Narayanan’s (SaNa) concert at the prestigious Wembley Arena in London, a venue that has hosted some of the greatest music legends. Held a few days ago, the event saw Siddharth impressing the audience with his vocal performance, adding another feather to his artistic cap.



Reflecting on the experience, Siddharth said:



“Wembley is a stage where all my musical heroes have performed. It was an honour to be there. The energy from the crowd was incredible — I hope they enjoyed it as much as I did.”



Though best known for his acting, Siddharth is no stranger to music. He has sung 28 songs across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, with fan favourites like: Appudo Ippudo (Bommarillu)



Ninnu Chustunte (Aata) and Parvathi Parvathi (Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi)



This performance at Wembley Arena marks his third international appearance as a singer, highlighting his versatility as a performer who seamlessly blends cinema and music.



Producer M. S. Raju, who introduced Siddharth to Telugu audiences with Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and later worked with him on Aata, praised the actor’s commitment and talent: “Siddharth is dedicated to his craft. He did a fantastic job with the song in Aata and impressed everyone. I’m proud to have brought him into Telugu cinema. He’s a gifted actor and a passionate performer. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

