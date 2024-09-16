Handsome actor Siddarth who was seen in Tollywood movies 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana', 'Bommarillu' and 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu' got married to pretty actress Aditi Rao Hydari today. They update their relationship status to married. The couple exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy with close friends and family members in attendance.

The couple shared wedding photos on social media. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the newlyweds wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up...To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.

For the wedding, Aditi picked a golden saree featuring intricate detailing. Siddharth, on the other hand, wore a white kurta teamed with a matching dhoti.

Aditi and Siddharth officially announced their engagement in March this year with a heartfelt Instagram post. Aditi shared the news with the caption, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," while Siddharth wrote, "She said yes."

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series 'Heeramandi.' She also appeared in several Telugu films like 'Sammohanam', 'Antariksham 9000 KMPH' and 'Maha Samudram'