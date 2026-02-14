I Was Mocked for Curly Hair, Bhojpuri Accent: Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi reflects on insecurities, fresh romance in Sehar and his creative collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Siddhant Chaturvedi gets candid about his forthcoming film, ‘Sehar,' and the personal insecurities that shaped his journey. From early struggles to working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor shares insights on love, friendship and leaving a lasting impact on cinema.
You spoke about insecurities. Let’s talk about your early struggles?
As a child, I was teased for my curly hair. People called me Maggie and noodles. I was mocked for my small eyes and even my Bhojpuri accent. All of this affects your confidence. Even if you know the answer, you hesitate. You struggle to stand up for yourself. But slowly, I overcame these insecurities. Today, I am proud of them. Being different is special, so why blend in when different is special?
Did the industry add to these insecurities?
Yes. During auditions, casting directors would say I could not be an actor with curly hair or small eyes, and cinematographers do not vouch for small eyes.
Your film title Sehar has an interesting meaning. Tell us about it?
Beyond that, Sehar means dawn, the first ray of sunlight. In a time filled with violence and toxic love stories, this film feels like a fresh sunrise. It is sweet, romantic and hopeful. It is all about how we have shot this film with a fresh lens that brings hope of that morning sunrays.
Many filmmakers are bringing back romance. How is your film different?
The films you mentioned are beautiful but heavy in drama and with external forces more than romance. Our film is very different. Sehar is lighter and more intimate. It reminds me of the Amol Palekar era simple stories, two imperfect people, relatable yet aspirational. But it is told through a Gen Z lens. These characters are of today’s times. It is not a period film. Today’s youth face immense pressure on beauty standards from Instagram using filters, success comparisons, financial pressure on boys, cultural displacement in cities and their powerful standing is also considered pivotal. This film captures those insecurities and how two imperfect people find strength in each other.
How was your bond with Mrunal during the shoot?
Our camaraderie was natural because it began with honesty. We both come from similar struggles. That relatability builds trust. I had admired Mrunal’s journey from television to films like Super 30. She truly glows on the big screen. I have immense respect for her as an artist. I always wanted to work with her, and this was the perfect romantic comedy opportunity. This is the right age for me to perform romantic comedy characters. Action can be done at a later stage. Our struggles have the same kind of relatability. We know how we have reached here.
The current generation seems more open and honest. Some actors said they can call their friends’ husbands even at odd hours. Do you think that helps enhance friendship?
I am a little old school, but friendship is very important. When there is friendship, there is trust and that reflects in performances. I cannot talk to anyone else’s wife at odd hours. In all my films like Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan and Phone Bhoot, friendships on set helped create honest chemistry. My intention is always clear. We are here to make the best film possible.
How was it working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a producer?
It was special. This story is very close to him. He sees parts of himself in these characters. I was nervous if I would be able to do justice to it. But his inputs were creative and encouraging. He trusted Ravi Udyawar completely and believed in us as actors. After Gully Boy, I had expressed my desire to work with him. It feels fulfilling to finally collaborate in some way. He never visited the sets but right from the first day of the shoot and the songs, he would keep track.
We heard he never came to the set, but he was still deeply involved.
Yes, he never visited the set, but he knew everything. From the song edits to which track was working best, he was tracking it all. When our first announcement was made, he personally messaged me saying how happy he was. From the trailer to every small update, he was completely aware. We met him recently during his Love and War shoot. Despite being in the middle of filming, he took out time for us. We were told he would give us an hour but he ended up spending almost two hours with us. That meant a lot. He genuinely loved the film and felt proud of it. For us, that itself feels like a job well done.
On doing cult films and leaving an impact.
We are fortunate that we are being offered strong projects. But whether a film becomes a cult classic is the test of time. Our ambition has never been just to become heroes. We want to leave a mark. We want to create impact. We want our work to leave a dent in the timeline of cinema. If that happens, we will consider ourselves successful.
What about preparation for the next role?
Promotions are ending soon, and preparation will begin. We start shooting in the second half of the year. I have been reading extensively about Doctor Abhijeet Deshpande. We have met him multiple times, interacted with his family and watched his work closely. The preparation is already underway. Once we go on floors, it is going to be very exciting.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story