I Was Mocked for Curly Hair, Bhojpuri Accent: Siddhant Chaturvedi

It was special. This story is very close to him. He sees parts of himself in these characters. I was nervous if I would be able to do justice to it. But his inputs were creative and encouraging. He trusted Ravi Udyawar completely and believed in us as actors. After Gully Boy, I had expressed my desire to work with him. It feels fulfilling to finally collaborate in some way. He never visited the sets but right from the first day of the shoot and the songs, he would keep track.

We heard he never came to the set, but he was still deeply involved.

Yes, he never visited the set, but he knew everything. From the song edits to which track was working best, he was tracking it all. When our first announcement was made, he personally messaged me saying how happy he was. From the trailer to every small update, he was completely aware. We met him recently during his Love and War shoot. Despite being in the middle of filming, he took out time for us. We were told he would give us an hour but he ended up spending almost two hours with us. That meant a lot. He genuinely loved the film and felt proud of it. For us, that itself feels like a job well done.

On doing cult films and leaving an impact.

We are fortunate that we are being offered strong projects. But whether a film becomes a cult classic is the test of time. Our ambition has never been just to become heroes. We want to leave a mark. We want to create impact. We want our work to leave a dent in the timeline of cinema. If that happens, we will consider ourselves successful.

What about preparation for the next role?

Promotions are ending soon, and preparation will begin. We start shooting in the second half of the year. I have been reading extensively about Doctor Abhijeet Deshpande. We have met him multiple times, interacted with his family and watched his work closely. The preparation is already underway. Once we go on floors, it is going to be very exciting.