Sid Sriram Wins Gaddar Award for Nijame Ne Chebutunna

The first edition of the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards, one of the biggest nights in Telugu cinema, music, and culture, was held in Hyderabad, with artists from across the industry in attendance. Sid Sriram won the award for “Nijame Ne Chebutunna”, a powerful and emotional track that became a massive success after its 2024 release. The song topped all major charts, racked up over 174 million YouTube views, and earned hundreds of millions of streams across platforms. Its deep lyrics and moving melody made it one of the most talked-about songs of the year.



“I’m forever indebted to the fraternity and my Telugu fans for embracing me as one of their own,” said Sid Sriram. “Deeply honoured to have received the Telangana Gaddar Film Award for Best Playback Singer, for the song Nijame Ne Chebutunna. I’ve been in the Telugu film industry now for a decade, it's been a beautiful journey. This recognition means the world to me.”



The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards, named after the revolutionary poet and activist, honors films, performances, and songs that stood out in the Telugu industry. The star-studded evening saw the presence of several prominent figures from the Telugu film industry, making this win a proud moment for Sid and for Telugu music. Alongside this milestone, Sid has also released two singles this year through his joint venture, The Hybridist with Warner Music India- Sivanar, a devotional track, and Kanne / En Kadhaa, a romantic bilingual song in Telugu and Tamil, both of which were warmly received by fans.

