Classical Music Is Timeless, Says Sid Sriram

Known for his chart-topping hits like “Srivalli” (Pushpa: The Rise), Kalavaavathi (Sarkaru Vaari Paata), Aradhya (Kushi) and Samajavaragamana from Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo among others, Sid Sriram is a name to reckon with in the world of music. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, the singer opens up Telugu indie scene, classical music and his latest love ballad, 'Kanne'.



When asked if Indian classical music is making a comeback, he doesn’t hesitate to offer a broader take. “I think there's always going to be space for it,” he begins. “There’s something timeless about forms like Carnatic or Hindustani music. Everything moves in cycles — music too. You’ll see certain phases where classical sounds are front and center, and I think that’s perfectly fine.”



He’s been rooted in Carnatic music since the age of three, and it’s clear that it’s more than just training — it’s the foundation. But he doesn’t think classical is the only way. “I think for any singer, it’s about finding your core,” he says. “For me, it’s Carnatic, but if someone’s rooted in folk, that’s just as valid. What inspires me most is when artists unapologetically, fearlessly embrace who they are. No matter what’s trending, just knowing yourself — that’s what matters.”



His approach to music has always reflected that ethos — a deep grounding in the classical, but a desire to bring it forward, into new spaces and sounds. That vision found a natural partner in Warner Music India. “It was a no-brainer. I’ve been doing playback for over a decade, but I reached a point where I really wanted to explore my own voice, my own self-expression. With Warner, the idea is to take what’s rooted — in my case, Carnatic — and reimagine it globally. Southern Indian sounds, with a futuristic, global context.”



His fan base, especially in the Telugu-speaking world, has played a huge part in his journey. And it’s not something he takes for granted. “My Telugu fans have given me so much love. I remember the Hyderabad concert earlier this year — I hadn’t been back in three years — and there were 14,000–15,000 people there. Vijayawada the week before was just as special. You can post on social media, but there’s nothing like standing in front of that crowd, feeling that energy. It’s electric.”

















Telugu cinema has also been a defining chapter. “Adiga Adiga will always be special to me,” he says, referring to his first original Telugu track. “It was the first time I really dove into the language, and honestly, I was nervous. Most of my work had been in Tamil. But that session, with Gopi Sundar and Kona Venkat — it was magical. And the audience embraced me right away. That feeling is unforgettable.”

Now, he’s stepping into original Telugu music. “As far as I can see, there aren’t a ton of independent Telugu songs out there yet, but I really hope that changes. There’s so much potential, so many incredible sounds coming from the Telugu states. I hope the floodgates open.”











And speaking of new music, his latest single Kanne, he says at its heart, it’s a love ballad — but with a twist. “It’s really a song about longing,” he explains. “Not for a love that’s necessarily lost, but one that you feel might have existed lifetimes ago. And that yearning — it sticks with you across time. The feeling of coming closer to that love, but never quite reaching it — that’s the emotion I wanted to capture.”

Interestingly, the demo for Kanne was first recorded in 2022. “It was just a rough one-minute idea back then. But a few months ago, I happened to open the session again and I felt this urgency — this deep pull to complete it. I didn’t think about release plans or anything. I just knew I had to finish it. That urgency — it’s in the production, the arrangement, the lyrics. There’s a certain stillness in a love ballad, but Kanne also carries a fire.”



Co-written by lyricist Kittu Vissapragada and fully produced by him, the song, much like the artist himself, is deeply rooted yet soaring toward something new. A love from lifetimes ago — and a voice that knows exactly where it comes from.