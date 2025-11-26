Shubhangi Atre Bids Farewell to Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai After 10 Years

The television world marks the end of an era as Shubhangi Atre has officially wrapped up her journey as Angoori Bhabhi in the hit sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. After nearly ten years of bringing one of Indian television’s most adored characters to life, the actor filmed her final episode last week. As the makers prepare to reintroduce the original Angoori, Shilpa Shinde, Shubhangi exits with grace, gratitude, and emotional reflection.

Speaking about her departure, Shubhangi shared that she had always promised producer Binaifer Kohli that she would begin and end her stint with dignity and pride — and she feels she has done exactly that. Without revealing reasons for the replacement, she calls this transition a “blessing in disguise,” opening space for new creative challenges and rediscovery.

Shubhangi describes herself as being in “fighter mode” — focused on her daughter and her next chapter. She says the uncertainty ahead excites rather than scares her, and she’s now ready to audition again and embrace new beginnings.

Leaving behind Angoori wasn’t easy. After a decade of playing the role, Shubhangi compares the departure to walking out of a home she lived in for years. Angoori wasn’t just a character — she became part of her identity. The innocence, sweetness, and quirks had seeped into Shubhangi’s instincts, and letting go meant leaving behind an emotional part of herself. Still, she remains grateful for the love, recognition, and stability the show brought her.

Recalling the longtime conversation about replacing Shilpa Shinde in 2016, Shubhangi joked she is “ending the replacement debate forever now.” She even shared a humorous moment with her mother: “Shilpa left the show in less than a year — it felt like she handed me a newborn baby. I raised it for ten years, gave it values and sanskars, and now I’m returning it with a full heart.”

With warmth, she praised Shilpa Shinde as a “fantastic actor” and wished her the very best for her comeback in season 2.0 — a remark reflecting complete closure and zero bitterness.

As Shubhangi steps away, she leaves behind a legacy of consistency, charm, and authenticity. For millions, she was Angoori Bhabhi. Now, with renewed optimism, she looks forward to the next phase of her career — ready to rebuild, reinvent, and shine once again.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St Joseph's Degree and PG College.