Shruti Haasan’s Inimel Marks One Year, Surpasses 1.4 Crore Views

Shruti Haasan’s song Inimel celebrates its first anniversary today, marking a year of continued success. Released under Raaj Kamal Films International, the track, which was both written by her father Kamal Haasan and composed by Shruti herself, has amassed over 1.4 crore views on YouTube.





Inimel is an independent release following Shruti’s previous successful singles, Edge, She Is A Hero, and Monster Machine. The music video featured celebrated filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj alongside Shruti, adding a layer of creative brilliance that fans have connected deeply with. On the acting front, Shruti recently completed shooting for Coolie, which stars Rajnikanth and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Additionally, her international debut film, The Eye, is receiving critical acclaim at international film festivals and is set to release in theatres later this year.



