Shruti Haasan Unveils Grounded Look in Coolie

On director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s birthday, the makers of Coolie unveiled an intriguing new look of Shruti Haasan, further intensifying excitement around the highly anticipated film. Directed by the visionary Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring the legendary Rajinikanth, Coolie has been generating buzz since its announcement, and this latest reveal only adds to the anticipation.

In the newly released image, Shruti embodies her character, Preethi, with a calm yet intense aura. Her serious expression, paired with a muted color palette, hints at a role filled with emotional depth, leaving fans eager to uncover more about her character.

This reveal follows an earlier character poster of Shruti that sparked speculation about her role in the action-packed drama. With Lokesh Kanagaraj’s signature storytelling and Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence, Coolie is set to be a cinematic spectacle.

Meanwhile, Shruti continues to make waves internationally, with her film The Eye receiving rave reviews at global film festivals. The film’s recent premiere at the Wench Film Festival in India garnered critical acclaim, further solidifying her stature in world cinema.

On the domestic front, Shruti recently stepped away from Adivi Sesh’s upcoming project, following a streak of blockbuster successes with Krack, Veera Simha Reddy, and Waltair Veerayya.