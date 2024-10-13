Shruti Haasan Stuns with Vocals in 'The Devil Is Waiting' from 'Eleven'

Shruti Haasan has once again captivated audiences with her latest track, 'The Devil Is Waiting', from the upcoming thriller 'Eleven'. The song, composed by D Imman, carries a dark and intense tone, perfectly complementing the film's gripping narrative. Adding to the significance of the release, Shruti's father, ulganayagan Kamal Haasan, unveiled the special track.



Since its release, 'The Devil Is Waiting' has received widespread praise, with Shruti being lauded for her powerful vocal performance. Fans and critics alike have applauded her ability to infuse the song with emotional depth, showcasing her versatility as both an actor and a singer. Her vocal delivery has been described as both mesmerizing and chilling, further elevating the impact of the track.



D Imman’s masterful composition has played a key role in making 'The Devil Is Waiting' a standout number.

