Shruti Haasan Receives a Heartfelt Women’s Day Wish from a Fan Who Calls Her a Guiding Light

Shruti Haasan has always had a deep connection with her fans, and this Women’s Day, one of them shared a heartfelt message that truly stood out. Taking to social media, the fan expressed their admiration for the actress, calling her a source of strength and inspiration.

"Happy Women's Day to the woman I love & respect the MOST after my mother. Thank you for being YOU. You have been like a big sister that I never had & guided me in so many situations with just your presence in my life & those little messages you send. I always cherish your existence. Thank you for everything, Akka. You deserve to be celebrated every day," wrote the fan.Shruti, known for her authenticity and deep bond with her followers, has always been vocal about self-love, empowerment, and individuality. It’s no surprise that her fans see her as more than just an artist—she’s a role model who leaves a lasting impact beyond the screen and stage.Currently, Shruti is busy shooting for her upcoming film Coolie, where she stars alongside Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated action drama. Meanwhile, her debut Hollywood film The Eye where she is playing lead role is making waves at international film festivals. The psychological thriller recently premiered at the Wench Film Festival, earning praise for Shruti’s performance. Set for a 2025 release, the film is already gaining momentum on the global stage.