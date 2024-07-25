Shruti Haasan Completes 15 Years in Industry

Hyderabad: Today marks a remarkable milestone for actress-musician Shruti Haasan as she celebrates 15 years in the movie industry. Debuting in 2009 with the film “Luck,” Shruti has since become a household name, known for her versatile acting skills and musical talent.

Shruti’s artistic journey began at the young age of five when she sang for the first time in her father Kamal Haasan’s film “Thevar Magan.” Throughout her career, she has starred in a series of notable films, including “Gabbar Singh,” “3,” “Vedalam,” “Yevadu,” and “Puli.” Her performances have been widely acclaimed, showcasing her ability to adapt to a wide range of roles and genres.

In addition to her acting prowess, Shruti is also a gifted singer, contributing to the music scene with her unique voice and artistry. Her dual talent in acting and singing has set her apart in the entertainment industry, making her a multifaceted star.

As Shruti Haasan celebrates this significant milestone, her fans celebrate her achievements and look forward to more memorable performances and musical contributions from this talented artist.