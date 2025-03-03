I am always drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery

Directed by Daphne Schmon, The Eye brings psychological thrills to India as Shruti Haasan’s International debut film opens Wench Film Festival



Mumbai, India, March 3, 2025: British psychological thriller The Eye, featuring acclaimed Indian actress and musician Shruti Haasan, made its India premiere as the opening feature of the 5th Wench Film Festival. Directed by Daphne Schmon and produced by Fingerprint Content, the film marks Haasan’s much-anticipated international debut. Founded by Sapna Bhavnani, Wench Film Festival is India’s pioneering platform dedicated to horror, sci-fi, and fantasy cinema.

Reflecting on the project, Shruti Haasan shared, “From the moment I read the script, I knew this film was meant for me. I’ve always been drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery—concepts that resonate deeply with me. ‘The Eye’ allowed me to confront those emotions on screen, and working with such an incredibly talented all-female creative team made the experience even more special. It felt like the universe had aligned to bring this opportunity my way.”





Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Greece, The Eye follows Diana (played by Haasan) as she embarks on an emotional journey, scattering her late husband Felix’s ashes on a remote island. What begins as an act of closure soon entangles her in the chilling and mysterious ‘Evil Eye’ ritual, weaving an unsettling tale of grief, fate, and the supernatural.



A visually striking psychological thriller, The Eye delivers an intense cinematic experience that keeps viewers on edge, reaffirming Haasan’s prowess in complex, emotionally charged roles.

The film was scripted by award-winning writer Emily Carlton and also stars international star Mark Rowley (Last Kingdom, Rogue Heroes) and British legends Anna Savva and Linda Marlowe. UK trailblazer Melanie Dicks produced through Fingerprint Content with Yu-Fai Suen and Jess Hines executive producing.



