Shriya Saran's Rich Red Saree Look Is Quite A Delight

What a stunning capture! Shriya Saran looks absolutely mesmerizing in this rich red saree, accentuated with the usual embellishments.

The backless design paired with elegant jewelry, including a delicate necklace and bangles, is wow.



On the work front, the actress will be seen in Mirai. The September 12th release is a multi-lingual outing headlined by Teja Sajja. The Manam and Shivaji: The Boss actress seems to have a substantial role in the superhero release.



















