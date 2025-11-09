Shraddha To Voice Judy Hopps In Hindi For ‘Zootopia 2’
The actor takes on her first-ever voice role as the spirited bunny cop in Disney’s animated sequel
Actor Shraddha Kapoor has been announced as the Hindi voice of Judy Hopps in Disney’s Zootopia 2, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2016 animated hit. The announcement came via Disney India’s official social media, featuring a poster of Shraddha alongside the cheerful bunny cop.
Expressing her excitement, Shraddha said she deeply identifies with Judy, finding parallels in their personalities. “Judy Hopps is a character who has a lot in common with me—she has her head firmly on her shoulders, and I could definitely relate to her ‘enthu cutlet’ aspect. She’s authoritative when she has to be, and soft when the moment calls for it. It was a lot of fun being Judy,” she shared.
Known for her knack for accents and mimicry, Shraddha spoke about how liberating the voice-acting process felt. “Giving my voice to an animated character is a very different and freeing experience. As kids, we used to imitate people all the time, and now to lend my voice to a bunny who’s funny and cool was incredibly enjoyable. I had to modulate my voice to match her—when she’s angry, when she’s being silly—and I was in such a good mood exploring all of that. It truly requires you to become the character’s voice.”
Directed by Jared Bush and Josie Trinidad, Zootopia 2 continues the adventures of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde in the vibrant metropolis of Zootopia, introducing new challenges and characters while retaining the humour and social commentary.