Shraddha, Nora Named in ₹252-cr Drug Probe

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, along with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, has landed in the middle of a widening Mumbai Police investigation into a ₹252-crore drug trafficking racket allegedly linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The names of several Bollywood personalities—including Nora Fatehi, influencer Orry, filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan, and late politician Baba Siddiqui’s son Zeeshan Siddiqui—have surfaced during the probe.

According to investigators, parties in Mumbai and Dubai were allegedly organised by Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, believed to be close to fugitive trafficker Salim Dola, a key Dawood associate. In its remand application before the Esplanade Court on Thursday, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) said Shaikh had hosted lavish parties reportedly attended by Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood’s late sister Haseena Parkar.

(In a twist of irony, Shraddha Kapoor had portrayed Haseena Parkar in the 2017 biopic.)

Police stressed that Shaikh’s claims are yet to be verified and that the investigation remains at a preliminary stage. Celebrities named will be called for questioning only if required, officials said. Investigators believe Shaikh could provide critical leads into a wider drugs-and-hawala network tied to major traffickers.

The trail dates back to August 2022, when the Mumbai Crime Branch and Ghatkopar ANC arrested Worli resident Mohammad Shahrukh Mohammad Shafi Shaikh (28) in Nagpada, recovering mephedrone worth ₹1.19 lakh — a case that ultimately snowballed into the current high-profile probe.