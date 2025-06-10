Shraddha Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: Top 5 Bollywood Foodies Who Live for Their Favorite Bites

Nothing brings people together like food! And when it comes to Bollywood, the stars’ love for food is never-ending. While their profession demands a certain diet and discipline, these celebrities don’t shy away from indulging in lip-smacking delicacies whether it’s fast food, traditional cuisine, street chaat, or comforting home-cooked meals. Here’s a look at five celebs who are certified foodies at heart!

Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha has never hidden her love for food! From enjoying home-made theplas to sneaking in bites of steamy vada pao, she knows how to keep it real (and delicious). Her Instagram is proof that her bond with food is unbeatable.

Guru Randhawa Being a hardcore Punjabi, Guru’s taste buds are naturally adventurous. Besides his love for authentic Punjabi meals, the Qatal singer adds a fun twist with gol-gappe. Let’s be honest who can say no to unlimited pani puris?

Vicky Kaushal The ultimate Punjabi munda, Vicky Kaushal finds soul comfort in a proper desi meal. For him, the highlight of a Punjabi feast is a tall glass of chilled lassi refreshing, wholesome, and straight from the heart!

Alia Bhatt A self-confessed foodie, Alia strikes the perfect balance between health and indulgence. Her idea of a cheat meal? A whole vegan burger paired with spicy piri piri fries clean eating with a tasty punch!

Ananya Panday

If exotic food is your thing, take notes from Ananya. From cheesy pizzas and buttery croissants to that comforting warm latte, she knows how to enjoy every bite especially while on vacation!

These celebrities are total food lovers and their delicious moments will have you drooling in no time!



