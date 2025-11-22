Shraddha Kapoor Injures Foot During Lavani Rehearsal; Eetha Shoot Put on Hold

The injury occurred during a demanding Lavani rehearsal composed by Ajay–Atul — a sequence central to the film’s narrative. Known for its fast-paced footwork and high energy, Lavani requires immense precision and stamina. Shraddha was performing in full traditional attire: a Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery and a kamarpatta, adding extra weight and complexity to the choreography.

A source from the production revealed that Shraddha had even gained over 15 kilos to resemble a younger Vithabai, underscoring her commitment to the role. During one of the steps, she accidentally shifted her full weight onto her left foot, lost balance and sustained the injury. Though in visible pain, she insisted on completing her close-up shots before director Laxman Utekar called for an immediate break. Her grit and professionalism left the crew deeply impressed.

Shraddha later returned to Mumbai to shoot emotionally driven scenes that required minimal movement, but the pain intensified over the next two days. When her condition worsened, the team collectively decided to stop filming until she fully recovered. The shoot is now expected to resume in about two weeks.

Eetha marks one of the most demanding roles of Shraddha’s career, involving not just extensive physical transformation but also emotional depth to capture the life of a stage icon whose journey was marked by brilliance and struggle. Fans have already praised her dedication, eagerly awaiting her comeback on set.

Despite the temporary setback, the makers remain optimistic that Shraddha’s performance will bring Vithabai’s electrifying legacy to life with sincerity and authenticity.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St Joseph's Degree and PG College