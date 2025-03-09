She has the charm of a girl-next-door with a bit of tadka

Shraddha Kapoor, often hailed as the “People’s Superstar,” is celebrating two years of her hit romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film, which was widely appreciated for its fresh take on relationships, showcased Shraddha in a bold, confident, and emotionally layered role, a departure from her previous performances.

Looking back on the film's success, Shraddha recalls how the story and her character instantly resonated with her. "This character is quite different from what I played in Aashiqui 2 and my films afterward. She’s more in control, confident, and always on the front foot. It was refreshing to portray someone who openly expresses what she feels,” Shraddha shared. "She has the charm of a girl-next-door, but with a bit of tadka, making it an exciting first for me."

The actress further revealed that the role posed a challenge as it was quite different from her own personality. "When the director narrated the film to me, I found the story truly entertaining. What excited me most was my character. She is completely different from who I am. It was a challenge for me as an actor, and that made the experience even more rewarding," she said.

Two years later, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar continues to be celebrated by fans for its catchy songs, sharp dialogues, and Shraddha's magnetic screen presence. As she celebrates this milestone, Shraddha remains grateful for the love and support she receives, solidifying her place as one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars.

Whether starring in lighthearted rom-coms or intense dramas, Shraddha’s ability to connect with audiences remains unmatched, and each role she takes on continues to make a lasting impact.