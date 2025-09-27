Shraddha Kapoor Announces Animated Film 'Choti Stree'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor announced the upcoming animation film "Choti Stree", revolving around her character from the popular horror-comedy franchise "Stree".Kapoor was present at the trailer launch of Maddock Films' "Thamma", headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana.

The event took place on Friday in Mumbai and was also attended by Maddock's Dinesh Vijan and Khurrana.

"Maddock horror comedy universe is coming out with 'Choti Stree' as an animated film, which will release in theatres for all age groups. I think it will be an exciting time for India. It just feels amazing to be a part of this universe," Kapoor told the audience here.

The horror-comedy universe started with 2018's "Stree" starring Rajkummar Rao and Kapoor. Its success spawned Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which now boasts of titles such as "Roohi", "Bhediya" and "Munjya".

Vijan said, "The interesting thing about 'Choti Stree' is the way Amar (Kaushik) and Niran (Bhatt) have conceptualised it; it will end with a scene from 'Stree 3'. So, it will go from animation to a live film at the end and will actually answer the question about the backstory (of the Stree character). It will come 6 months before 'Stree 3'."

In 2024, "Stree 2" emerged as the biggest Hindi hit of the year by earning over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office.