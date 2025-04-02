‘Show up, do your best, and keep your mind open’

Shruti Haasan is on cloud nine as she made her international debut as a leading lady in the British psychological thriller The Eye. She talks about how she balances her career in music and movies.

How was it working with Rajinikanth in Coolie?

It was really lovely working with Rajini sir. I definitely learned a lot about why he is the star he is while watching him work, like his discipline with work, his approach to his character, everything was just really fun to watch. His attitude is so positive. I learned a lot about how to deal with people from Rajini sir.

How was it working on a big movie like Coolie?

My character in the movie is extremely simple, but she is also complex, but I think a lot of people can relate to her. I have been part of different kinds of projects. While Coolie is a massive, production, The Eye was shot in 27 days on a different kind of budget. But I have to say there isn’t really a difference for me. When I walk into a set, it doesn’t matter the budget of the film or the scale of the film or how many other actors.

How do you balance your passions for music and acting?

I think balancing acting and music is really more about time management because films take up a different kind of time and music takes up a different kind of time. Now in terms of mindset on a movie, when I go on as an actor, there’s the crew and the technicians doing a lot of the execution and we just go do our part, and collaborate as much as we can. Whereas when I am going in as a musician, I have written most of the music, co-arranged most of it. So that’s a different execution process and mindset.



