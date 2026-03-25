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Shoot of Peddi Put on Hold After Ram Charan Sustains Injury

Entertainment
25 March 2026 11:00 AM IST

Peddi is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 30.

Shoot of Peddi Put on Hold After Ram Charan Sustains Injury
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Ram Charan.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan injured his forehead while shooting for an action sequence for Peddi on Tuesday. Rumours about the incident started surfacing only many hours after it took place.

It's said that a small area just about the actor's right eye got injured in the incident. He is doing fine and has been advised to rest. The shoot has been put on hold for a couple of days. Official information about the incident is awaited.

Peddi is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 30. Almost the entire shoot is over. A special song has to be filmed on Ram Charan and an actress.

It's likely that Mrunal Thakur will be roped in for this AR Rahman composition.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ram Charan PEDDI ram charan injured on peddi movie sets 
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