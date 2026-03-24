Shogun Season 2 Cast Expanded, See Details

Los Angeles: The cast of season 2 of 'Shogun' has been expanded. Risei Kukihara, Ryô Satô, Seishiro Nishida, Mantaro Koichi and Takashi Yamaguchi have joined the new season of the historical drama series. As per Variety, Kukihara will essay the role of Gabriel; Satô ("Silence") will play Rin; Nishida ("Tobu ga Gotoku") will be seen as Jōshin; Koichi ("Emergency Room 24 Hours") will play Saitō; and Yamaguchi ("Letters from Iwo Jima," "Pachinko," "Accused") will play Kanō. They joined the previously announced cast members Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Fumi Nikaidô, Ren Meguro, Asami Mizukawa, Shinnosuke Abe, Hiroto Kanai, Masataka Kubota, Sho Kaneta, Yûko Miyamoto, Yuka Kouri, Tommy Bastow, Jun Kunimura, Yoriko Dôguchi, Eita Okuno and Takaaki Enoki.



FX has not yet divulged specific details about the new characters, or about the plot of Season 2, besides that it is "set over a decade after the events of the first season and continues the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds [Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne, played by Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis] whose fates are inextricably entwined."



"Shogun" is adapted from the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks created the series and serve as showrunners. Notably, in 2024, Shogun became the first Japanese-language series to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

