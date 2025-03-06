Shivarajkumar Plans Documentary on His Battle with Cancer

Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, popularly known as Century Star, is set to document his cancer journey, offering an intimate look at his diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. The actor, who recently underwent surgery to remove and replace a cancerous bladder, has been candid about his health struggles since first revealing his condition in August last year.

Although speculation about his illness had been circulating, Shivarajkumar confirmed later that he was undergoing chemotherapy. Following his surgery in Miami, he and his wife, Geetha, began openly discussing his battle with cancer. Now, he has announced plans to turn his journey into a documentary.

Speaking to a Kannada TV channel, Shivarajkumar shared that his doctors in the US encouraged him to document his treatment, including the surgery and post-operative care. The documentary aims to spread awareness about cancer, reduce fear surrounding the disease, and offer hope to those facing similar challenges.

His ordeal began in early 2024 when he noticed discoloration in his urine during a visit to Mookambika. After returning to Bengaluru, he underwent initial surgeries, but the cancer had already spread to the muscle of his bladder, necessitating chemotherapy and a major surgical intervention. In Miami, doctors removed his bladder and constructed a neo-bladder using a portion of his small intestine. Remarkably, Shivarajkumar was discharged just five days after the procedure and began his road to recovery.

The documentary will offer a personal glimpse into his resilience—how he managed to go on walks despite relying on medical tubes and pouches for weeks after surgery. More than just a medical account, the film will be a deeply moving narrative of strength, adaptation, and hope.

By sharing his story, Shivarajkumar hopes to raise cancer awareness, challenge misconceptions, and inspire those undergoing similar struggles.