Shiva Rajkumar Joins Ram Charan-Sukumar's RC16 Cast

Hyderabad: Karunada Chakravarthi Shiva Rajkumar Comes On Board For Global Star Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Buchi Babu Sana, AR Rahman, Venkata Satish Kilaru, Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings Pan India Film #RC16

The global success of RRR gave fame across the globe to Global Star Ram Charan. The actor for his 16th movie will be joining forces with the sensational director Buchi Babu Sana who made a blockbuster debut with Uppena. Proudly presented by the Pan India production house Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Venkata Satish Kilaru is foraying into film production grandly with this most-awaited project #RC16 to be mounted on a big canvas with mega-budget and high-class production and technical values under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

This crazy Pan India project will feature many celebrated actors from different languages. Interim, team RC16 celebrates the arrival of Karunada Chakravarthi Shiva Rajkumar to Telugu Cinema. Yes, the Kannada superstar signed to play a very powerful role in the movie and the news was announced today, on the special occasion of Shiva Rajkumar’s birthday. Fans of both the stars will be delighted with the news. They will be waiting eagerly to witness the two superstars together on screen.

Academy-award-winning composer AR Rahman scores the music for this magnum opus where Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the leading lady opposite Ram Charan. R Rathnavelu will crank the camera, whereas Avinash Kolla is the production designer.

The film’s other cast and crew will be revealed soon.