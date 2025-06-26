Shiva Balaji Mirrors Mohan Babu In Kannappa, Teases Epic Second Half

Shiva Balaji, a title-winner of Bigg Boss Telugu, has a role in the upcoming epic devotional movie, Kannappa. He plays Kumaradeva Sastry, the son of Mahadeva Sastry (Dr. Mohan Babu), in the Friday release.



Talking about his approach to the role, the Arya actor says, "Since I was playing Mohan Babu garu’s son, I simply mirrored his demeanor. His character is extremely domineering, so much so that he doesn’t even like being touched by his own son. My character reflects this trait as his biological son."



Describing Kannappa as an emotionally and visually powerful film, Shiva Balaji says that the second half will leave a huge impact.Prabhas' character, he reveals, lasts about 40 minutes. "Once Mohanlal enters, the story takes a different turn. Prabhas’ entry changes the pace again," Shiva Balaji says.

Kannappa, he says, will present many goosebump-inducing sequences.

Shiva Balaji reveals that he is soon making a comeback in the streaming segment. "After Recce, I haven’t taken up another OTT project, but I’m planning to come back with Recce 2 soon," he revelas.