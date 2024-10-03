"Shinchan was lewd, they would censor it all," says dubbing artist

However, the show was banned in 2008 due to its inappropriate content.

In an interview with The Motor Mouth YouTube channel, the voice artist of the show, Aakash Ahuja talked about working on the show and revealed that he considers the show to be lewd.

Shinchan was a Japanese animated series targeted for adults. However, in India, it was shown to kids. The show got even more publicity after its ban.

While speaking to the YouTube channel, Aakash said, "I have seen Shinchan dancing naked and I have dubbed that too. Because they would say that you dub this, then we’ll see. He would sing lines like ‘haathi, mera pyara haathi’ and it was so lewd. Even adults shouldn’t watch it, it was so dirty. They would censor it all later."

"There used to be a line on the show ‘Bachhe churane vali moti budhiya (fat woman who steals babies),’ that was the line. After the case was filed… by then we had done around 150-200 episodes, I was called and all those lines were changed otherwise Shinchan would never have been put on the air. We changed all those lines so it could go on TV," he added.

Aakash further said that he faced a lot of strain on his voice and had duress to do well in his 10th class board exams, hence he left the show.

As he reached his adolescence, his voice also started changing as are result of the voices he could produce at the age of 10, he couldn't make them at 15.

After a year-long ban, the show re-started in 2009.

The show revolves around a 5-year-old mischievous pre-school kid Shinnosuke Nohara, who frequently causes problems for his friends and family.