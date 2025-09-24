Shilpa Shetty’s Pink Obsession: From Sarees to Gowns
Bollywood actress stuns in five stunning pink ensembles, blending traditional elegance with contemporary flair
Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood actress and style icon, has once again proved her sartorial prowess with her love for pink ensembles. From sarees to gowns, the actress effortlessly channels elegance and flair, giving each outfit a distinct, fashion-forward twist.
Shilpa has been spotted in a variety of pink outfits that range from traditional drapes to contemporary gowns:
Pink Satin Saree with Blue Accents: Shetty stunned in a pink satin saree adorned with bright blue details, paired with a halter-neck blouse. Minimal accessories, including metallic blue rings, completed the look.
Rani Pink Saree with Shimmery Blouse: The actress raised the style quotient with dramatic cuts and arm-length gloves, accessorised with a statement neckpiece and kada.
Pink Satin Gown: Channeling her inner Barbie, she donned a satin gown with pleats, ruffled layers, and a thigh slit, complemented by a layered diamond necklace.
Saree Gown Fusion: Shilpa levelled up traditional fashion with a pink saree gown paired with a worked-up blouse featuring danglers, accentuated with a bracelet and drop earrings.
Rajasthani Ensemble: Shetty stunned in a pink kurta blouse and ghagra with silver work, layered with traditional jewellery including a choker, arm bands, chunky kadas, and mathapatti.
Be it traditional sarees, elegant gowns, or royal Rajasthani attire, Shilpa Shetty continues to captivate fans with her impeccable fashion sense and bold style choices.