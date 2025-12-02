Shilpa Rao Brings Bengali Magic With Mayar Khelare

Playback sensation and National Award–winning vocalist Shilpa Rao releases her latest Bengali single, “Mayar Khelare” from movie MITIN-Ekti Khunir Sandhaney, under the prestigious banner of Surinder Films. The track is now available on YouTube and introduces listeners to a refreshing emotional palette through its serene melody, expressive vocals, and visually immersive storytelling.



“Mayar Khelare” marks Shilpa Rao’s another Bengali song this year with a composition that blends contemporary arrangements with timeless Bengali musical sensibilities. The track unfolds as a gentle exploration of love, longing, and emotional connection through a traditional yet modern sonic mood, offering audiences a soothing and heartfelt listening experience.



Shilpa Rao on ‘Mayar Khelare’, “Mayar Khelare’ is a song that touched me deeply the moment I heard it. Singing in Bengali always feels like revisiting an emotional home, and this track allowed me to express a very honest, heartfelt side of myself. I’m grateful to Jeet Da for encouraging this musical journey. I hope listeners feel the love and sincerity that we put into it.”



Shilpa Rao, one of India’s most celebrated playback voices, is known for her versatility across Bollywood, independent music, international collaborations, and regional projects. Over the years, she has built a reputation for delivering soul-stirring performances across genres. With “Mayar Khelare,” she adds yet another compelling dimension to her artistic journey, showcasing her ability to seamlessly adapt to diverse musical styles.



